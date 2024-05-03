Update On Nigerian Singer Abducted By Gunmen In Delta State

The Delta State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the abducted Nigerian singer, Goodnews Emuemu, better known as Gnewzy, is released from kidnappers den.

Naija News reported that Gnewzy, signed to Eric Many Records, was abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

The singer’s manager, Obas9ice, who narrowly escaped the ordeal, said they were accosted on Eklat Road in the Ughelli area of the state by some armed men who were dressed in police uniforms.

Shortly after the singer was whisked away, the kidnappers were said to have sent an email to the record label seeking a ransom of $200,000.

Confirming the incident, the record label’s project coordinator, Dayo Showemimo, disclosed in a statement that they were currently working with law enforcement agents to ensure that Gnewzy returns safely.

Speaking with Naija News on Friday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the security operatives are still working on Gwenzy’s release.

He said, “We’re still working to ensure the singer’s release.”

On whether the $200,000 ransom demand will be paid, Edafe said, “I can’t confirm that for now.”