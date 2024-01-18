Supreme Court Set Friday For Judgment In Gombe Guber Poll Dispute

The Supreme Court has set judgment date for Friday, January 19, in the dispute over the last governorship election in Gombe state.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Barde, and the party had filed an appeal to challenge the election of Governor Muhammad Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seek its nullification.

A five-member panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, declared the date for judgment after lawyers representing the parties adopted their written briefs on Thursday morning.

The court rejected the appeal filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Nafiu Bala, as his lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, withdrew it upon realizing that the appeal was deemed a futile exercise, wasting the court’s time.

Earlier in the proceedings, the court considered the appeal by the PDP candidate in Kaduna state, Mohammed Isa, who sought to annul the election of Governor Uba Sani of the APC. The court reserved judgment and will communicate the date to the parties involved.