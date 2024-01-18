Police Speak On Decision Of Kano Govt To Draft 50 ‘Repented Criminals’ Into The State’s Security Structure

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has reacted to the recent decision of the Kano state government to draft 50 repented hardened criminals into the state’s security apparatus.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Thursday, Adejobi cleared that the hardened criminals were converted to police constabularies, not constables.

Naija News reports that he explained that the decision to draft the repented criminals into the state’s security apparatus was an initiative of the Kano state government under the community policing scheme.

The Police spokesman further commended the state government for converting them to useful security agents.

“They were converted to Police Constabularies, not constable. The 2 words are not the same. It’s the Kano State governments initiative and project, under the Community Policing scheme. In my opinion, it’s not a bad idea that the government converted them into useful security agents. If you know much about Kano, you would understand the idea of the government in this regard. So, study Kano State, and be informed,” Adejobi wrote.

His comment comes as Nigerians continue to express scepticism at the development.

Recall that 50 hardcore criminals received training and were rehabilitated into Police Constabularies by the Kano State Police Command.

The initiative was taken to utilize repentant criminals against their colleagues who have refused to repent and stop criminal activity.

Upon completing their two-month in-take training as members of the Nigeria Police Special Constabulary, the fifty selected repentant thugs from Dala, Fagge, Ungogo, Municipal, and Gwale LGAs of Kano State were addressed by the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who said they were fortunate to have chosen to turn a new leaf.

Addressing the men, the CP said, “Today is a happy day for the good people of Kano State and the Police Command because we passed out fifty youths from the two hundred and twenty-two repentant thugs who have since surrendered themselves and promised never to engage in thuggery activities (Fadan Daba) and other social vices that have been bedevilling the state especially during the 2nd quarter of the year 2023.”