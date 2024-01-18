Plateau State: Governor Mutfwang Advocates For Justice For Sacked PDP Lawmakers

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has called for justice and fairness for all lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state who were ousted by the Court of Appeal.

This appeal comes in the wake of the Supreme Court reversing the appellate court’s decision that initially annulled Mutfwang’s governorship election.

Addressing journalists during a visit to the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, in Abuja, Governor Mutfwang emphasized the importance of equity in this matter.

He expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for their concern and support, underscoring the critical need for fair and just judgment in the case of the PDP lawmakers.

The controversy stems from a ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja in November 2023, which led to the sacking of all 16 PDP members in the Plateau House of Assembly, alongside five members from the House of Representatives and two senators from the state.

The ruling was based on a pre-election matter concerning alleged disobedience to a court order and the lack of a political structure within the party.

Similarly, Governor Mutfwang’s election was also nullified by the appellate court on the same grounds.

However, the apex court recently overturned this decision, reinstating Mutfwang’s victory

He said, “We are particularly grateful for the concerns Nigerians have shown. At the moment, there is no clear-cut answer to the question, but I can tell you that discussions are ongoing.

“So it is a work in progress. And when we are done, I am sure Nigerians will get to know the path we have chosen to take.

“At the end of it, this concern for justice is well noted, and I pray that it becomes one of the values of our national existence.

“If, in every facet of life, we insist on justice, fairness, and equity, I believe Nigeria will become a great country.”

Earlier, TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono commended the level of completion of projects in the state.

Echono, however, said that the five research proposals on Plateau would benefit from the Federal Government’s approved N5.1 billion research grants.