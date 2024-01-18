PDP Lost Abia Because Of Ikpeazu’s Performance – Ex-SSG

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Abia State and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Eme Okoro, has attributed his party’s loss in the 2023 governorship election to the poor performance of the immediate-past Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Speaking with Vanguard, Okoro, who served as SSG in Ikpeazu’s first tenure, remarked that it was evident before the polls that the people of Abia would not vote for the PDP’s continuity.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment affirming Governor Alex Otti’s victory, Okoro noted that Otti won by a landslide and should be allowed to govern.

“Abinitio, I was fully convinced that a greater number of Abians voted for Otti. PDP had not done enough to justify being re-elected,” he said.

Okoro praised the judiciary for its judgment, mentioning that his lost confidence in the Supreme Court due to some of its previous judgments had been somewhat restored.

“In this instance, they served justice, and I commend them,” he stated.

Additionally, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North in the eighth Senate, congratulated Governor Otti on his victory.

Ohuabunwa lauded the Supreme Court for endorsing the people’s mandate and expressed hope that the affirmation of Otti’s election would enable him to deliver more democratic gains.

Other prominent figures, including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, and the immediate-past Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, also extended their congratulations to Governor Otti.

Senator Ohuabunwa called on the Governor to incorporate ideas from his opponents to advance the state and urged all parties to support Otti’s efforts in developing the state.

He advocated for peace and reconciliation, emphasizing that Abia will thrive under an atmosphere of peace and brotherly love.

NUJ President Isiguzo commended Otti for his resilience during the legal battle, highlighting his commitment to democratic principles.

The statement read, “This victory is not merely a personal triumph but a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Abia State have placed in Governor Alex Otti’s leadership. The democratic process has been thoroughly tested, and the highest court in the land has affirmed the mandate bestowed upon him by the electorate.

“As the National President of NUJ and a fellow Abian, I take pride in witnessing one of our own excel on the political stage. Governor Alex Otti’s victory is a source of inspiration not only for Abians but for the entire nation.

“We believe that this judicial affirmation will serve as a catalyst for Governor Otti to redouble his efforts in delivering good governance and sustainable development to the people of Abia State. The Nigeria Union of Journalists congratulates Governor Alex Otti and wishes him a successful and impactful tenure.

“We remain committed to upholding the principles of democracy and supporting the endeavors of leaders who prioritize the welfare of their constituents.”

The former NMA boss in his own message commended Otti for his achievements so far in the health sector.

He congratulated him, saying that the victory would enable him to fully concentrate on governance.

He said, “May I join the many well wishes of Abia State to congratulate the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti on his victory at the Apex court.

“This victory is a testament of the fact that it is your time and your turn to lead the people of Abia State and God has sealed it.

“Within the first year of your stay in office, you have restored the lost accreditation of Abia State University Medical School, renovated the Abia State Teaching Hospital and the Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic centre.

“The people in the rural areas now have assess to specialist medical services and the general hospitals are undergoing massive rehabilitation.

“Your leadership sagacity, your tolerance and extension of warm hands of fellowship to your political opponents is a show of your belief in democracy, focused administration and a confirmation of the trust bestowed on you by our people.

“Now that the tussle is over, I am persuaded that we shall continue in this thy might and turn Abia into a home of medical tourism and put Abia in the map of excellent health care delivery.”