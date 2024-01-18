EFCC Should Reform “Yahoo Boys” To IT Specialists – Cybersecurity Expert

A cybersecurity specialist, Chidiebere Ihediwa, has recommended that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) consider reorienting educated online fraudsters, commonly known as “Yahoo Boys,” into becoming information technology specialists.

He suggested this approach is more beneficial than letting them languish in detention or undergo destructive dissolution.

Ihediwa, a distinguished software developer, made this suggestion on Wednesday during an award ceremony held in his honour at the Police Officers Mess, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the cybersecurity specialist, “knowledge can be categorised into two – positive and negative.”

He explained that “even if there were many educated young men among the cyber fraudsters, their inherent knowledge was at variance with the ideal positive knowledge needed for societal development.”

Ihediwa pointed out that “re-directing the knowledge of the Yahoo boys to meaningful ventures will be of great advantage to the nation.”

Naija News gathered that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki also revealed plans to train reformed internet fraudsters, commonly known as ‘Yahoo boys,’ in advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and various vocational skills at the proposed technology park in the state.