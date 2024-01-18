Boy Commits Suicide In Delta State

A boy identified as Victor, in Agbor community, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, has reportedly hanged himself.

Naija News learnt that Victor killed himself over fears of being dumped by his girlfriend for another man.

According to Daily Post, the deceased locked himself in his one-room apartment, situated at No. 4 Monye Lane, before hanging himself.

Victor was reportedly found dead when his door was opened.

It was learnt that the deceased had stabbed and injured himself on several occasions when he had issues with his girlfriend.

The police is yet to comment on the incident at the time of filing this report.

Panic As Bandits In Military Uniform Invade Abuja Neighbouring Community

Meanwhile, residents of Garam, a border community between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, were gripped with fear on Wednesday as bandits invaded the village in broad daylight.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants rode into the village on motorcycles wielding guns, inquiring about the direction to Jere, a community in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust quoted an eyewitness to have said that the bandits, armed with AK 47 rifles, swords, and arrows, were dressed in military camouflage or combat trousers.

They lingered in the community for a considerable amount of time, causing distress among the residents.