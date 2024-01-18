Abuja Kidnapping: Special Intervention Squad Embarks On Show Of Force Operation

The Special Intervention Squad (SIS) of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday night embarked on a show of force exercise over the incessant kidnapping attacks that hit the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in recent weeks.

Announcing the commencement of the operation in a tweet via his official X account, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that the SIS embarked on the show of force exercise on Wednesday night as it commenced an effort to restore normalcy in the country’s capital.

Adejobi detailed that residents happily received men from the SIS who were on the show of force exercise, on Wednesday night, hours after the launch of the special intervention squad.

“Police SIS operatives on the show of force and confidence-building operations to Bwari area and other communities within the Bwari LGA of FCT on Wednesday after the launch of SIS. Its a night movement, and the residents were happy to receive them. The operations continue to take charge of the areas and restore normalcy to the FCT,” tweet by Adejobi read.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is on the verge of introducing a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) aimed at quelling the activities of kidnappers, causing chaos in various areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The imminent commencement of special operations is set to cover all the Area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In recent times, Bwari residents in the FCT have faced assaults from kidnappers, resulting in the abduction of numerous community members. Tragically, some individuals have lost their lives during these incidents, as their family members experienced delays in paying the ransom.