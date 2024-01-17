Transfer Update On Mbappe, Alcantara, Joelinton, Reguilon, Diallo, Broja, Others

The 25-year-old French superstar Kylian Mbappe has received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for a new deal worth 100 million euros per season, according to AS.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, a 22-year-old defender for Wolves and Algeria, is being pursued by Arsenal and Liverpool, Football Transfers claimed.

Liverpool are not ready to sell Thiago Alcantara, a 32-year-old Spanish midfielder, although Flamengo of Brazil and Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League are interested in him, according to TeamTalk.

Newcastle will examine their January transfer intentions this week during a special meeting in response to the injury of their 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, the Guardian claimed.

Sporting CP and Sweden attacker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, is not a target for Chelsea despite speculations of a £73 million offer, the Guardian claimed.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have verbally agreed to a loan deal for 27-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, with no buyout clause, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Amad Diallo, a 21-year-old winger from the Ivory Coast, has drawn interest from Middlesbrough, but Manchester United want to hold onto him after he showed promise in training, the Mail claimed.

Liverpool are still interested in the 20-year-old English defender, Levi Colwill though he just signed a long-term contract with Chelsea last summer, 90min claimed.

Joshua Zirkzee, a 22-year-old Dutch forward for Bologna, is a summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to Friedrich Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old Chelsea and Albanian forward Armando Broja is a target for Wolves. However, his future at Stamford Bridge will probably depend on whether or not they buy a striker this month, the Guardian claimed.