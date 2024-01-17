Man Rescued Alive From Rubble Of Ibadan Explosion

In a remarkable development following the devastating explosion in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, a man whose identity is yet to be confirmed was rescued alive from the rubble.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night at Adeyi Avenue in the Bodija area of Ibadan, sent shockwaves across the city.

AriseTV shared a video clip on Wednesday showing the dramatic rescue.

In the footage, the man is seen being taken to an ambulance amidst the sympathetic voices of onlookers.

First responders quickly transported him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The explosion’s impact was extensive, with vibrations felt kilometers away from the epicenter.

It resulted in shattered window panes and damaged ceilings in numerous houses throughout Ibadan.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, addressed the cause of the explosion, attributing it to illegal miners who had stored explosive devices in a building in the Bodija area.

He said, “This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations.”

So far, two people have died and 77 injured as a result of the blast.