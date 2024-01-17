Insecurity: Top Ten Kidnapping Incidents Under President Tinubu’s Govt

Kidnapping is, unfortunately, a major issue in Nigeria, causing significant physical and emotional harm to victims and their families.

Naija News reports that thousands of Nigerians are kidnapped annually, with various estimates suggesting a rise in recent years.

While there could be other reasons, common motives behind many kidnapping incidents include ransom demands, political motivations, and criminal activity.

Perpetrators of these kidnapping incidents have repeatedly caused their victims and families to suffer emotional trauma, financial hardship, and potential physical harm.

Kidnappings Under Tinubu’s Administration

It could be recalled that the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on Monday, 29 May 2023.

The event marked the start of the four-year term of Tinubu as president and Kashim Shettima as vice president.

However, months into their inauguration into office, Nigeria has recorded a series of terrifying kidnapping incidents and other terrorist attacks across the country.

Despite security efforts under the incumbent administration, the kidnapping events still linger.

The country’s capital city, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, is not left out in the kidnapping series, raising the eyebrows of concerned Nigerians who have urged the Tinubu administration to provide a dead-end solution.

Below Are The Top Ten Kidnapping Cases Recorded So Far Under The Tinubu Administration:

Last year in September, some unknown gunmen kidnapped Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo.

Naija News reports that Abo was abducted from his residence in his hometown in the Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner was abducted a month after he was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29, 2023.

Abo, was, however, released after spending over one week in the kidnappers’ den.

The Kidnap Of Dei-Dei Residents

On the evening of 13 December, a group of individuals dressed in military attire, reportedly abducted more than 23 residents from three housing estates in Dei-Dei town, situated off Kubwa-Zuba Road.

Under the cover of darkness, the kidnappers discreetly executed their operation at the livestock layout area, which is positioned on the outskirts of the well-known Abuja livestock market in Dei-Dei.

Abuja–Kaduna highway

Over 30 individuals were kidnapped when a group of criminals targeted commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on January 9th.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Dogon-Fili, close to Katari, within the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Naija News understands that kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway are a serious and ongoing issue in Nigeria.

The highway is notorious for kidnappings, with numerous incidents reported in recent years. These incidents often involve armed gangs targeting travellers, drivers, and residents living along the route.

Six Family Members Kidnapped In Bwari – Nabeeha’s Killing

On the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on January 5, a distressing incident occurred.

Six siblings, along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriya, were abducted from their residence in Zuma 1. Shockingly, during the kidnapping, two policemen were shot, Naija News recalls.

In a desperate attempt to secure the release of his daughters, the captors allowed their father to leave and gather a staggering N60 million ransom.

Tragically, one of the siblings named Nabeeha, who was a 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, lost her life at the hands of the bandits on Friday. Meanwhile, her five sisters, including Najeebah, a 500-level Quantity Surveying student, and Nadherah, a 300-level Zoology student, remain in captivity.

Bandits abduct 17 in Niger

Seventeen individuals were taken captive by armed assailants in two separate incidents that occurred last Tuesday.

The first attack took place in Garam town, where 14 residents were abducted. Garam is situated along the Sabon-Wuse-Bwari road.

The second incident occurred in the Zhibi community, where three individuals were also kidnapped. Zhibi shares its borders with Dei-Dei town, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the commander of the local vigilante group in Garam, Dantani Daniel, the bandits targeted the Sabon-Unguwa area of the community at approximately 1 am.

“They took their victims from different houses and left the community within less than an hour,” Daniel added.

Benue Chairman

On the 13th of January, Reverend Haanongon Gideon, the caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State, was abducted along with three other individuals in the Tongov area of Kastina-Ala.

The kidnapped individuals include his Personal Assistant in Administration, Ior Silas Yuhwam, his driver, and his police orderly.

In October 2023, bandits reportedly whisked away at least fifty people from Bagega, a community in Zamfara State.

Naija News understands that the assailants attacked the village and kidnapped the District Head and other residents, mostly women and children.

The event is one of many kidnapping and killing incidents in the state by bandit terrorists.

Residents of the mining village who confirmed the incident to Reuters said that the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles shooting indiscriminately and setting houses on fire.

The Village Head, Malam Abubakar Uba, who reportedly spoke to journalists about the attack, said the gunmen kidnapped the district head before proceeding to kidnap dozens of others in the village.

Mid-December last year, a High Court judge in the Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Joy Uwanna, and her driver were abducted by gunmen.

Naija News reports that the gunmen killed the judge’s orderly in the attack, which occurred along Uyo-Okobo Road.

The chairman of the Oron branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Torosco Eyene, confirmed the development to journalists noting that the judge was kidnapped along the Okobo axis on her way to Uyo after a court sitting.

Eyene noted that members of the association had scheduled a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services on Wednesday.

FULAFIA students’ abduction

Also, in December 2023, one person was reportedly killed, and about eight other students were kidnapped to an unknown destination following an attack on Gandu, a settlement near the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia).

Naija News reports that Gandu is home to both staff and students of FULafia due to its proximity to the university’s permanent site, resulting in a significant presence of university personnel and students in the area.

At the time, students stormed the streets to protest the invasion and frequent robberies, appealing to the management of the institution and the security agencies to stem the attacks.

However, the abducted students were freed four days later.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway

In the Fidiwo area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a group of gunmen dressed in military uniform abducted seven individuals in December.

Tragically, one person lost their life while attempting to flee from the attack. The assailants discharged their weapons randomly and managed to escape with the kidnapped victims into the nearby bush.

Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs Over Insecurity

President Tinubu recently convened an emergency meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, summoning the service chiefs to address the worsening security situation across the states of the federation, including the FCT.

In attendance were General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, the Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff; Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, and heads of other security agencies.

While the details of the meeting were not disclosed to the press, it was gathered that its purpose was to assess the current security conditions in various parts of Nigeria.

During a meeting with a delegation from Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden at the State House on Tuesday, the President emphasized the importance of education in addressing the numerous challenges facing the nation.

He expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of kidnappings and bandit attacks, describing them as unsettling, irreligious, and malicious.

“There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning. We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country.

“It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind,” he said.

Naija News believes that strengthening law enforcement, improved police investigations, intelligence gathering, and community policing can deter kidnappings and bring perpetrators to justice.

Another possible solution to tackling the country’s growing insecurity is by addressing socio-economic factors, including poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities that can drive criminal activity. Investing in education, job creation, and social safety nets can help address these root causes.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, raising awareness and creating support systems – public education campaigns and support groups for victims and families can help communities prevent and cope with kidnappings.