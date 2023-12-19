Gunmen Kidnap Akwa Ibom Judge, Driver, Kill Orderly

A High Court judge in the Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Joy Uwanna, and her driver have been abducted by gunmen.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen, on Monday, killed the judge’s orderly in the attack, which occurred along Uyo-Okobo Road.

The chairman of the Oron branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Torosco Eyene, confirmed the development to Punch on Tuesday.

He said the judge was kidnapped along the Okobo axis on her way to Uyo after a court sitting.

Eyene noted that members of the association had scheduled a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services on Wednesday.

He said, “The sitting Judge in Oron was kidnapped on Monday on her way back to Uyo after a court sitting. By Wednesday, we are moving down to Uyo to meet with the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi and the DSS on the issue”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He said, “It’s very unfortunate that a judge who presides over high court has been kidnapped.

“The command under the CP, Olatoye Durusinmi, has ordered a discreet investigation.

“As we speak, no stone will be left unturned, resources will be harnessed to ensure that Her Lordship is reunited to her family any moment from now.

Story continues below advertisement



“I have spoken with family of the deceased officer who, until his death was an orderly to the judge. Justice will be served and the perpetrators will be brought to book.”