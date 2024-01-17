‘I Never Regretted Studying Law’ – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, says she has no regret studying law or not practising it after graduating from the University of Lagos.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

According to Funke, her father compelled her to study law despite her love for acting and singing.

The thespian added that she has never regretted studying law because it often reflects in most of her works.

She said, “Truly I studied law at the University of Lagos. My father wanted me to be a lawyer. When he was alive, he was always saying ‘You will become a Lawyer’.I just wanted to act on stage. I wanted to sing and dance.

“I would say okay, let me study this law and give it to you. When I study this law, I will go back to my acting. I never regretted studying law because it reflected in my works. Because I love criminal law so much. I like a law where someone errs against the law and is sentenced. All the investigations.

“If you notice, you will see that I usually add up what I have studied in my work. Law and my work can be hand in hand. And I never regret studying law. But I have not been practicing law. Nowadays,I have been thinking about it. I can do it.”