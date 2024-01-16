Trouble As Police Identify Officer In Viral Video Extorting Lady In Ogun

The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest and detention of one of its personnel who was found guilty of extorting and assaulting a young lady.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the erring officer, an Inspector, committed the punishable offence within the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of the state.

According to Odutola, the inspector, who is currently facing trial, was apprehended following the outcome of an investigation after an outrage on a viral video showing the officer assaulting and extorting a 24-year-old woman at a checkpoint near Tai Solarin University of Education, specifically at Ijagun junction.

The police spokesperson reiterated that the swift response from the police authorities was prompted by the circulation of the viral video capturing the inspector’s assault on the victim.

“The complaint reported by one Soyemi Abidemi Funmilola, 24 years old, on the 13th of January 2024, led to a thorough investigation conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department,” she said.

Odutola added: “The investigation was able to confirm the officers’ misconduct, including tracing the account number into which money extorted was deposited; the money has been recovered and marked as exhibits.

“The Inspector, rank, and file have been detained for orderly room trial, and the officer involved has been issued an official query, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, with the Provost department overseeing the disciplinary proceedings.”

The police spokesperson emphasized that the State Police Command remains fully committed to its unwavering stance against any form of misconduct exhibited by police personnel.

Additionally, the police commissioner has consistently emphasized the significance of upholding the fundamental human rights of citizens during various lectures conducted for both officers and personnel of the Command.

He also warned that the Command “will sanction any officer that infringes on the rights of the members of the public.”

“The family of the complainant has been contacted and is in communication with the Commissioner of police who has also assured that the officers will be held responsible for their failure to act under the rules and regulations of the force, noting that Ogun State Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and their properties,” the statement added.