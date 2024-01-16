Transfer Update On Phillips, Guimaraes, Olise, Araujo, Lingard, Benzema, Others

Newcastle United are no longer interested in England’s 28-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips because his club, Manchester City insisted on a loan fee, the Telegraph claimed.

In addition to Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham, and Juventus are interested in Phillips, Sky Sports reported.

Bruno Guimaraes, a 26-year-old Brazilian and Newcastle United midfielder, is a target for Paris St-Germain even though his current contract comes with a £100 million release clause, Talksport claimed.

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s contract to buy 25% of Manchester United is approved by the Premier League, he intends to sign a top-tier center-forward like England’s 30-year-old Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, according to the Standard.

Manchester United are willing to allow English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 26, to move to Crystal Palace, and the Old Trafford club has discussed the potential of making a summer bid for former France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, according to ESPN.

United have joined Bayern Munich in the competition to sign Ronald Araujo, a 23-year-old Uruguayan and FC Barcelona defender, Sky Sports reported.

The 24-year-old defender from the Netherlands, Matthijs de Ligt, is not entirely content at Bayern Munich and may leave the German team in the summer, according to Sky Sports.

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches who is on loan at Roma may be on the move this month as Paris St. Germain does not want the 26-year-old back, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

To restart his career, 31-year-old free agent Jesse Lingard of England is open to joining Major League Soccer (MLS). He and his new agency are currently in negotiations with the Portland Timbers, according to the Mail.

Colombian striker Jhon Duran, 20, may be available to Chelsea on a short-term loan from Aston Villa, Metro claimed.

Chelsea are also monitoring the Saudi Pro League and may make a move for either the 36-year-old French striker Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad or the 32-year-old Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, who signed with Al-Ahli in the summer, the Telegraph claimed.