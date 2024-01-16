Police Probe EKSUTH Attack

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Dare Ogundare has directed a thorough investigation into reports of hoodlum attacks on Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The police boss also ordered an investigation into the forceful removal of a corpse.

Making this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, detailed that the CP met with the parties involved in the matter on Tuesday morning.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman also disclosed that the the state command had commenced investigation and was currently grilling some suspects in the attack on the hospital.

Abutu said, “The CP has ordered a thorough investigation into it. We have invited some persons who have been fingered, some of them are with us, and we are still expecting more to arrive for investigation.

“We (police) have had a meeting with the parties – the union, EKSUTH management, led by the CMD, the representatives of government, the family of the deceased, everybody was present in the Commissioner of Police’s Office this morning for roundtable talk to see a way of resolving the matter.”

The hoodlums, suspected to be members of a drivers’ union, angered by the death of the patient, who was the father to one of them, had allegedly descended on doctors and other hospital workers, vandalised the Accident and Emergency Unit and forcibly took away the corpse.

However, the development had triggered a strike action from EKSUTH workers, including members of the Association of Resident Doctors, immediately embarked on strike, who called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

They also demanded that the government guarantee their safety as they carry out their duties as healthcare workers.

The healthcare workers, however, called off their industrial action after the union met with the police and was assured that the culprits would be brought to book.