Oyo Govt Confirms Massive Explosion In Ibadan

The Governor Seyi Makinde-led government of Oyo State on Tuesday night confirmed the massive explosion that rocked the state capital, Ibadan.

Naija News reports that an explosion had rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, destroying buildings and sending residents into panic.

The incident which reportedly happened around past 7:00 p.m, shook several houses and caused damage at multiple locations in the city.

Reacting to the explosion and chaos, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, called on residents to remain calm.

Oyelade, who did not disclose the cause of the explosion, stated that the situation had been brought under control.

He said: “Residents of Ibadan and immediate environment experienced an uncommon explosion about 8 pm this evening.

“There are various interpretations of the incident, but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and is in full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident.

“All security service chiefs, including paramilitary chiefs and Fire Operatives, have been deployed by the governor to Reign in the spillover from the explosion.

“His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde, therefore, implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.”