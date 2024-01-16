‘I Haven’t Regretted It’ – Actor Spiff Opens Up On Exit From ‘The Johnsons’ TV Series

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, has revealed why he quit the popular Television soap opera, ‘The Johnsons’.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, Samuel, who played the role of Spiff, an imbecilic clown in the TV series, announced he would no longer be a part of the cast for the soap opera.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels TV, the thespian said he left the television series to chase his dreams.

He said leaving the soap opera has re-established him as a producer and director, adding he does not regret his decision.

He said, “I spent nine years at ‘The Johnsons’ investing into someone else’s dream. Even before leaving, I had already started running DAILY Issues, which is my comedy skits. I started in 2016.

“So I started building up my own thing to become an emerging producer and a director. It got to a point where I felt I needed to take that bold step to leave my comfort zone, which everybody already knew that I was doing great. I needed to leave because, naturally, I’m a very adventurous person. And I’m a big risk taker. I was well aware of the risk I was going to take, like I said, I listened to my guts and till date I haven’t regretted it.

“In fact, leaving [‘The Johnsons’] has re-established me and redefined me more as a producer and a director.”