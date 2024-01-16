“He Is My Brother” – Ondo SSG Denies Threatening To Remove Gov Aiyedatiwa With Tinubu’s Support

The Secretary to the Government of Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu, has denied reports of having a confrontation with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and threatening to remove him from office with the support of President Bola Tinubu.

She also denied calling the governor an impostor at any point in time.

The SSG, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure, said the allegations against her in some sections of the media were put together by those who want to cause a fresh crisis in Ondo State.

Princess Odu, however, advised Governor Aiyedatiwa to carry out an integrity test on members of the State Executive Council to identify those misrepresenting facts about council meetings.

She also warned against involving President Tinubu in the political issues happening in Ondo State as it was a deliberate attempt by her detractors to give the President a bad impression about her.

She went ahead to describe the Governor as her brother, adding that she has huge respect for him and would work to support the administration until her last day in office as Ondo State is bigger than anybody.

Odu noted: “The report that I threatened to throw the Governor out of office because I have President Tinubu’s backing can only come from someone who has no knowledge about the way governance works.

“How do you throw out a Governor who has committed no obvious offense against the constitution. If the online platform knows of any constitutional infraction committed by the Governor to warrant him being thrown out, the online news platform should say so but as for me I don’t know any.

“As someone who understands Mr President’s respect for order, and who has enormous respect for the office and person of the President, I would never even think of bringing him into any matter that will be a mere distraction to him even if there is any, and in any case where is the power tussle that the online news is talking about?

“Honourable Lucky Ayedatiwa is the Governor, and that is not in dispute. Also, I have enormous respect for the office of Governor and will always respect Governor Ayedatiwa, who is my brother.”

Odu added that Aiyedatiwa has the full backing of the constitution. Hence, she has no reason to call such a person an impostor, warning those spreading lies to be wary of how posterity would judge them.

“Those who wish to cause crisis in the state should remember that posterity will judge them, and the spirit of the founding fathers of the state will stand against them.

“Why would any right thinking person call Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa who was duly sworn in as Governor by the Chief Judge of the state an impostor? Again I say that if the online platform knows what qualifies Ayedatiwa as an impostor it is free to let it out but I am not an illiterate who will use words without knowing the meaning,” she queried.