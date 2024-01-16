Fubara, Diri, Other South-South Govs To Meet Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will on Thursday, January 18, 2024 play host to the Governors of the South-South States for the BRACED (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta) Commission meeting.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare.

Nehikhare said the meeting which will be held in Benin City will be attended by the Governors of Bayelsa, Duoye Diri; Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara; Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno; Cross River, Bassey Otu; and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The BRACED Commission was established in 2010 under Article 14 of the BRACED Agreement and signed on June 13, 2011. Its objective is to promote economic cooperation and regional integration, among the South-South States, contributing to the increasing standards of living of the people of the region.

Nehikhare noted, “The six governors of the South-South region will be meeting in Benin City, the capital of Edo State on Thursday 18th January 2023 under the auspices of the BRACED Commission.

“As the chairman of the BRACED Commission Governors’ Council, the Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will host his colleagues: the governors of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Delta states alongside their commissioners of Budget and Planning.”

According to Nehikhare, “This first meeting of the South-South Governors in 2024 will focus on how to revive and strengthen the BRACED Commission and the region’s aspiration for collective economic development and integration.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that, “Issues that will be deliberated at are issues relating to the security of lives and property of the region and how to effectively embed its knowledge sharing and peer review mechanism. At the end of the meeting a communique will be issued.”