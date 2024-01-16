Edo Governorship Race: APC Rules Out Zoning For Primaries As 29 Jostle For Ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it won’t adopt zoning in choosing its candidate for the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

According to the party, the direct mode of primary would be deployed in the February 17 primary election in choosing its candidate for the polls.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, while addressing newsmen in Abuja after a meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and stakeholders in Edo State which ended late Monday night.

Meseko disclosed that there are so far 29 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket.

According to him, the NWC was prevailing on some aspirants to step down for a few to slug it out at the primaries, adding that the APC is set to give all it takes to democratically reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

You Are Suffering From Delusion Of Grandeur – APC Reacts To Pat Utomi’s Merger Claim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of the merger by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), threatening the ruling party in the 2027 general election.

Naija News recalls that political economist, Pat Utomi, had, while appearing on a television programme, said that the three main oppositions in the country have joined forces to establish a formidable political party aimed at ousting the APC in the 2027 general election.

Reacting to Utomi’s claim via a statement yesterday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka insisted that Utomi’s submission should not be taken seriously.

He insisted that the elder statesman was suffering from delusion of grandeur.