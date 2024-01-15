Top Five Clubs With Highest Annual Squad Wages From Top Five Leagues In Europe

French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) currently has the biggest wage bill in the top five leagues in Europe even though they released some of their highest-paid players last summer.

Naija News gathered that PSG are currently the number one club in the top five leagues in Europe with the highest squad wages worth a total of €291 million.

This is coming after they released some of their biggest stars including Lionel Messi who moved to Inter Miami in the MLS, Sergio Ramos who moved to Sevilla, and Neymar who moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal last summer.

Their departures reduced PSG’s wage bill from €358,900,000 to €291,000,000. Interestingly, Kylian Mbappe alone accounts for €72 million of the squad wage bill.

Real Madrid are the second club in the top five leagues in Europe with the highest-paid squad. They currently have an annual wage bill of €283 million.

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich who signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer are the third club in the top five leagues in Europe with the biggest squad wage bill worth €256 million.

Premier League giants, Manchester United who have not been consistent in the last 6 or more seasons have the highest wage bill in the league and 4th highest wage bill in the top five leagues in Europe worth €241 million.

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus are the fifth club with the biggest wage bill in Europe which is worth a total of €122 million annually.

Below are the top five clubs with the highest-paid squad in the top five leagues in Europe:

Top Five Annual Squad Wages for the 2023–2024 Ligue 1 Season

1. Paris Saint-Germain: €291 million

2. Olympic Marseille: €73 million

3. Monaco: €58 million

4. Lyon: €48 million

5. Rennes: €37 million

Top Five Annual Squad Wages for the 2023–24 La Liga Season

1. Real Madrid: €283 million

2. Barcelona: €210 million

3. Atletico Madrid: €165 million

4. Sevilla: €78 million

5. Athletic Club: €57 million

Top Five Annual Squad Wages for the 2023–24 Bundesliga Season

1. Bayern Munich: €256 million

2. Borussia Dortmund: €127 million

3. RB Leipzig: €101 million

4. Bayer Leverkusen: €62 million

5. Wolfsburg: €55 million

Top Five Annual Squad Wages for the 2023–24 Premier League season

1. Manchester United: €241 million

2. Manchester City: €233 million

3. Arsenal: €193 million

4. Chelsea: €181 million

5. Liverpool: €159 million

Top Five Annual Squad Wages for the 2023–24 Serie A Season

1. Juventus: €122 million

2. Inter Milan: €115 million

3. AS Roma: €103 million

4. AC Milan: €86 million

5. Lazio: €74 million