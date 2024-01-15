Tinubu Arrives Imo, Inaugurates Redesigned Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The President was received at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri by Governor Uzodimma and a host of top government functionaries and leaders in the South-East state.

The Nigerian president was accompanied by some officials and will commission projects in the state after the inauguration at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

Aside from Tinubu, some governors from the region including Governor Chukwuma Soludo are also at the venue of the event. The Anambra leader is represented by his deputy Valentine Onyeka Chukwu Ibezim.

Following his arrival in the state, President Tinubu inaugurated the redesigned Sam Mbakwe International Airport road, which was named after him by Governor Uzodinma.

See photos of the inauguration below.

Ahead of the inauguration, Governor Uzodimma had in a statement released via his official X handle, promised to be a “servant leader” to the people and residents of the South-East state.

He wrote: “Dear wonderful people of Imo State, it is with profound humility that we witness this auspicious day of my inauguration for a second term as your servant leader.

“Your unwavering support has not only filled my heart with gratitude but has reaffirmed our collective commitment to the great Imo State. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each one of you, for your trust and confidence. Together with my incoming Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, and our dedicated team, we pledge to uphold the mandate you have entrusted to us.

“This inauguration is not mine alone; it belongs to all Imo sons and daughters, and I invite you all, wherever you may be, to join in this celebration of our shared journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“To our esteemed guests, we welcome you with open arms, and rest assured that Imo State is ready to extend its renowned hospitality to you. As we embark on this new term, we are ready to deliver more work for ndi Imo and our commitment is unwavering. Thank you and may our great State continue to prosper under our collective efforts.”