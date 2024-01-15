Reps Seek Improved Nigeria, France Relations

The House of Representatives demanded on Monday that Nigeria and France strengthen their current military and diplomatic ties.

The goal is to strengthen the fight against terrorism, oil theft, and legislative diplomacy through the two countries’ parliamentary relationships.

In an address to a delegation from the French Parliament, the Chairman of the House Committee on Defense, Babajimi Benson, called on the Emmanuel Macron-led country to assist Nigeria in developing local capacity in terms of security as well as collaborate with Nigeria to address crude oil theft.

This comes as he seeks the French government’s collaboration to assist the Nigerian military in addressing the gender imbalance in the country’s military.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Musa Krishi quoted Benson as asking the French delegation “To advocate for the strengthening of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and France via the legislative arms of both countries using parliamentary friendship groups established by the House.”

Meanwhile, France has imposed immigration restrictions on Nigerian and international students with new legislation that will stop them from bringing their families to the country.

The law passed by the French parliament on Friday provides a new toughening immigration policy that makes it more difficult for migrants to bring family members to France and delays their access to welfare benefits.

It also banned detaining minors in detention centres while leaders of a third of French regions said they would not comply with certain measures in the law.

Story continues below advertisement

A controversial provision discriminates between citizens and migrants, even those living in the country legally, in determining eligibility for benefits.