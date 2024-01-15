‘My Career Is Very Important, I Don’t See Divorce From My Ex-husbands As Failure’ – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has claimed she does not regard the divorce from her two ex-husbands as a failure.

Naija News recalls that Funke Akindele married Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

On 26 May 2012, Funke Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Speaking in a recent interview with Wazobia FM, Lagos, the ‘Box Office’ queen explained that her mother taught her that there can’t be success without failure.

According to Funke, she takes marriage and personal life ‘as it comes’, stressing that her mental health and career are more important.

The thespian added that her priority is to live an impactful life and cater for her children and siblings.

She said, “If you don’t fail, you can’t be successful. You have to keep trying. Like when a child is trying to walk, the child will walk small and just fall off. So it’s normal for you to fall but you just have to pick yourself and rise again.

“For me, I see failure, I see challenges, I see obstacles, as part of life. My mum raised me like that. My mum will say if you do not fail, if you do not fall, you cannot succeed. So you have to keep going. And note, I do not even see the failures.

“If you ask me now can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling.

“I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes I cry, yes I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say “Keep moving.”