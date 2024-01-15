Miyetti Allah Set To Launch ‘Security Agency’ To Monitor, Arrest Criminals Among Fulani Herders

In a bid to stop criminality among herders, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has announced a schedule for the launching of a Nomad Vigilante Group in Nasarawa State.

The President of the Fulani socio-cultural association, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, confirmed the arrangement in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, Naija News reports.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had last year declared its commitment to assist the Federal Government in its endeavours to tackle the escalating security challenges faced by the nation.

Bodejo emphasized that this quasi-security outfit would identify and apprehend criminal elements among the cattle herders in the community, thereby reducing false accusations against those who are unjustly treated for crimes they did not commit due to the actions of a few bad individuals.

With a strength of 2,140 members, the vigilante group aims to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in addressing insecurity and fostering peaceful coexistence in Nasarawa State.

The announcement was made by Bodejo, highlighting the necessity for additional security measures to ensure the safety of the state’s residents.

The statement issued through the association’s Publicity Secretary, Mallam Suleiman Tasiu, announced that the launch will take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the City Square in Lafia, starting at 11 am.

According to the statement, the association has cordially invited Governor Abdullahi Sule, along with other high-ranking government officials and stakeholders, to grace the occasion as distinguished guests.

Additionally, notable Fulani figures in the state have been extended invitations to partake in this momentous event.