Ganduje Begged Tinubu To Influence S’Court Judgment, But He Refused – Abba Yusuf

The governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has claimed that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate-past Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje pressured President Bola Tinubu to influence the Supreme Court verdict of the Kano governorship election.

Yusuf made the claim via a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Bature Tofa on Sunday.

He praised the president for refusing to succumb to the alleged schemes of Ganduje.

Naija News recalls that on Friday, the Supreme Court restored Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, after both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had earlier nullified his victory.

In the Sunday statement, Yusuf expressed his satisfaction with Tinubu and Shettima’s steadfastness despite alleged pressure to interfere with the court judgement.

The spokesman said, “Referring to the alleged efforts by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to use the Presidency to sway the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of Gawuna, Yusuf said Tinubu and Shettima’s unwavering stance was a testament to Nigeria being in capable hands.”

Yusuf also extended an olive branch to his rival, Nasiru Gawuna, who lost in the Supreme Court.

“As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens,” he added.