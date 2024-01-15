EFCC: Latest Betta Edu News, Updates On Humanitarian Ministry Scandal For Jan. 15, 2024

As the controversy associated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation rages on, Naija News brings you the latest update on suspended Minister, Betta Edu, her predecessor Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq and others associated with the scandal.

The Presidency has made a firm declaration that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will maintain a no-tolerance stance towards any form of corruption, especially in the ongoing investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and its Social Investment Programmes.

This commitment was articulated by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, during his appearance on TVC’s “Politics on Sunday.”

Ngelale emphasized that the Tinubu administration has no ‘sacred cows’ and will not hesitate to take action against anyone found culpable in the investigation.

While suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on January 7, Tinubu had directed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to “conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.”

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, should not be subjected to a media trial.

Recall that on January 8, President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu from office after a memo surfaced wherein she asked the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

The president also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transaction involving Edu’s ministry.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, the leader of the association, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, said the suspended minister deserves a fair hearing and should not be ridiculed.

The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has claimed that some individuals thought the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, would not be probed for the allegations against her due to her close relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu noted that Tinubu had earlier given all ministers job targets and performance guidelines to show that those who were not ready to carry out their responsibilities would be shown the way out.

He noted that Edu’s suspension was to allow for a thorough investigation into allegations of financial impropriety against her.

Speaking further, the Arewa chieftain stated Edu and the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, are very close to Tinubu, hence most people thought they would be untouched.