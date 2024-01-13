Some People Placed Bets That Tinubu Won’t Touch Betta Edu – Yakubu

The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has claimed that some individuals thought the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, would not be probed for the allegations against her due to her close relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu noted that Tinubu had earlier given all ministers job targets and performance guidelines to show that those who were not ready to carry out their responsibilities would be shown the way out.

He noted that Edu’s suspension was to allow for a thorough investigation into allegations of financial impropriety against her.

Speaking further, the Arewa chieftain stated Edu and the national coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, are very close to Tinubu, hence most people thought they would be untouched.

He, however, insisted that Tinubu has shown that no one is above getting the big stick from his decision to probe his close allies.

According to him, “Earlier in the week, President Tinubu suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, from office. The suspension was to allow for a thorough investigation into allegations of financial impropriety against her.

“A few days earlier, the President had directed the suspension of the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu

“Her suspension was in response to the alleged suspicious movement of cash from the National Social Investment Programme Agency NSIPA account into private purses. I believe their suspension was the rightful administrative practice to enable them to clear their names and not obstruct investigations.

“Unfortunately, these two women were not just ordinary public office holders. They are individuals who are very close to the President on account of their membership in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the prominent roles they played in his campaign.

“Those who know the closeness the two ladies have with the President thought he would dilly-dally and not wield the big stick. In particular, some had placed bets that nothing could happen to Betta, who was a workaholic National Women Leader of the party during the campaign.

“But for President Tinubu, political relationships and personal debts would have to give way where public interest and accountability are on the table. Someone else could sacrifice the commonwealth of Nigerians and disregard public outcry to save their associates, not President Tinubu, that I know.”