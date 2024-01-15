Anambra: It Is Wicked And Hypocritical Of You To Pretend You Are Cordial With Tinubu – APC Forum Knocks APGA

The Anambra State Chapter of the Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum has said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led state government in Anambra is wicked, callous, insensitive and hypocritical.

The state chapter of the Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum shared their grievances via a press statement signed by its National Coordinator comrade Paschal Candle and the Anambra Coordinator comrade Michael Chibuzo.

They insisted that the APGA led state government is at war with the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yet it pretends to be in cordial relations with the APC led federal government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group also accused Anambra State Government of being despotic, dictatorial and tyrannical in the way and manner it is running the affairs of the state.

They lamented that it was sheer hypocrisy for APGA to claim to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering with the Supreme Court judgements delivered recently.

The statement read in part, ”We, The South East APC Young Progressives Forum, Anambra State chapter has watched with bemusement the hypocritical congratulations of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC-led government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Justices of the supreme Court over the recent slew of judgments the apex court delivered in various Governorship Election Petition Appeals before it.

“In their congratulatory message, APGA, which is the outgoing and ruling party in Anambra State, hailed President Bola Tinubu to high heavens and added that “the President’s non-interference in the judicial process is a testament to his commitment to ensuring the birth of a new Nigeria where the rule of law reigns supreme.” We make bold to ask, how does the responsibility of Justices, an affair of Mr President if not for sycophancy that made APGA to issue such reckless

“We, The South East APC Young Progressives Forum ordinarily would not have raised eyebrows over this adulation of the President and the APC-led federal government by APGA if it came from a place of sincerity and good sportsmanship.

“It is however obvious that APGA were bringing their hypocrisy and eye service to bear judging by their actions and propaganda against the APC in Anambra State and South East, the same party they were hailing to high heavens at the national level.”