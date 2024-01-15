Aiyedatiwa Disburses N30 Million To Widows In Ondo

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disbursed N30 million in micro-credit revolving loans to no fewer than 66 widows of fallen heroes during Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor explained that he made the gesture to aid the businesses of the women who had become the breadwinners of their families since the demise of their husbands.

He stated this while speaking at the Cenotaph in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, where the cheques were presented to the widows.

According to him, the loans were disbursed at zero interest.

Aiyedatiwa asserted that the move was made to ensure that the burden of repayment would not add to the economic challenges faced by the widows.

According to him, “It is the plan of our administration to continually put smiles on the faces of the widows and children of the fallen heroes. We, therefore, crave your understanding and support to make it sustainable.”

“As we round off this year’s celebration, I want to seize this opportunity to commend the efforts of all stakeholders, both military and civilian, who have devoted their time and resources to collaborate and make today’s event a reality.”