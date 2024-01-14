Supreme Court Verdicts Bring Relief From Rising Tensions – APC

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Chidi, commended the Supreme Court‘s verdict on election petitions challenging the results of the 2023 governorship elections in eight states.

He expressed that the judgment has played a role in alleviating tension within the country.

Naija News recall that in Lagos, Ebonyi and Cross River States, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Babjide Sanwo-Olu, Francis Nwifuru and Bassey Otu respectively while also upholding the election of Abba Yusuf (Kano), Dauda Lawal, Bala Mohammed, Caleb Mutfwang and Alex Otti of Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau and Abia States respectively.

Responding to the court rulings, Chidi expressed his approval in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, commending the judiciary for stepping up to the occasion.

He said, “Nigerians are now confident that you can take your differences and grievances to an impartial arbiter, and there will be justice dispensed in a way that is satisfactory to all parties involved.

“It gives confidence to both the political actors that the only way you can win election really and frankly is to reach out to the electorate; to canvass your views, your ideas and your ideals, share your manifestos with them and then when you win, you win fair and square.

“So, in my view, I think it is a moment for Nigerians to be happy. I also believe that it has, in a way, doused tension in the country. It is not a matter of whether is APC, PDP Labour or NNPP. The reality is that, as we all know, the final arbiter has spoken in all elections and is essentially commendable.”

On Kano, he said, “The trial court appreciated, and they pronounced the fact as they understood it at the trial court. The same thing happened when they went to the Court of Appeal. It was also basically on the extent they appreciated the matter, and those in the final court saw it differently and then, of course, pronounced judgment based on the facts that were before them. So, it does not in any way denigrate one section of the arms of the judiciary against the other.”

On the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for alleged money laundering, the APC Deputy Organizing Secretary commended President Bola Tinubu.

“I can only tell you that the events of the last few days have also re-engineered a sense of optimism on the part of Nigerians that this government is listening. That this government is a government that harkens to the views of Nigerians

“You have also seen a lot of actions that have been taking place in the last few weeks; it gives hope to Nigerians that if we continue to work like this, the APC may also become unassailable in the next few years, a year or two from now, leading to the next election,” he added.