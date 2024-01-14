APC Mulls Implementation Of Ex-Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai C’ttee’s Report On True Federalism

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly actively working towards implementing the report on true federalism submitted by the committee headed by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The APC’s deputy national organising secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, disclosed this during a recent interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Naija News understands.

The committee, consisting of 23 members, had recommended the devolution of power to states on various issues, including policing and resource control.

However, the report was not put into action by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North West), attributed this failure to the weak structures within the party, stating that it had a negative impact on the APC.

However, Duru revealed that the NWC, led by the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was actively working on internal strategies to guarantee the execution of the report.

Duru, a member of the NWC from Anambra State, said, “It has become an article in the APC and for APC, in the ideology and philosophy of the party on the basis of which the current administration campaigned. The issue of devolution of power and restructuring is clearly embedded in that report.

“As much as we are making the efforts internally to throw up that report to hold the government to account and to implement five points on the basis of which we campaigned to Nigerians, I will charge the fourth estate of the realm to throw it as a Bible and article of faith on the face of our leaders to ensure that, that part of the report is implemented.

“It is good for Nigeria, it will work for Nigerians, and it will be best for Nigeria because what that would have achieved is that the overhead cost in governance will be substantially removed, a level-playing field both in business and politics will be enhanced, and Nigerians in their area of influence will have a sense of belonging.”