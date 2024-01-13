Why Aiyedatiwa Is Not Using Ondo Govt House – Sources

Sources close to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have revealed why he is still operating from the old Deputy Governor’s office instead of the government house.

Naija News learned that Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in on December 27, 2023, shortly after the death of the late former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had yet to occupy the Governor’s Office located at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa, in his maiden address as the new Governor, promised to continue from where his predecessor stopped and also vowed to carry along all the stakeholders in his new administration.

However, the Governor is reportedly making consultations on whom to choose as his deputy from either the central or northern senatorial districts of the state and had been operating from his former office, which he used as the deputy governor’s office.

A source in the Governor’s Office who spoke to PUNCH on Friday confirmed that Aiyedatiwa had yet to move into the main Governor’s office and was not using the Government House.

The source said, “The Governor has been coming to the office, but he has been using his old deputy governor’s office to operate and receive visitors. He has yet to occupy the state Government House, too. The only place he uses in the Government House is the Presidential Lodge, where he receives visitors. The Governor’s residential lodge too has not been used by the Governor.”

Also, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated that the Governor was using the presidential lodge to receive visitors while some other areas were under renovation, including the Governor’s Office.

He said, “The Governor has been using the Government House; he receives visitors at the presidential lodge. Others are undergoing renovation. Very soon, everything will be alright. The new building in the Government House is nearing completion, and he might be using it there.

“The main governor’s office, too, is under renovation; after the renovation, the governor will move in.”