Transfer Update On Guimaraes, Henderson, Gallagher, Gomes, Ndombele, Others

Juventus have spoken to England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, about a loan move from Al-Ettifaq, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ajax are working hard to sign Henderson, an England international, who is due to speak with his Saudi Arabian club this coming weekend, the Standard claimed.

Bruno Guimaraes, a 26-year-old midfielder from Brazil, is willing to sign with Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer for a fee lower than his £100 million release clause, Football Transfers reported.

The 24-year-old French international Jean-Clair Todibo whom OGC Nice placed a £52 million price tag is wanted at Manchester United, according to Caught Offside.

Jonah Kusi-Asare, a 16-year-old striker for AIK in Sweden, is a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, although Bayern Munich are also considering him, HITC claimed.

Manchester United are preparing to make a summer move for Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old midfielder from Belgium who plays for Royal Antwerp, according to Football Insider.

Despite Tottenham’s interest, Chelsea will not permit 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher to leave the club this month, the Sun claimed.

Spurs are thinking of calling up 27-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who is currently on loan at Galatasaray due to Gallagher’s uncertainty, Football Transfers claimed.

Tottenham are interested in signing 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, but leaving Wolves in January would demand “ridiculous money”, according to the Mirror.

Napoli have extended a loan offer to Bournemouth and Ivory Coast 23-year-old midfielder Hamed Traore, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being considered for the Sweden national team head coach role, Fotboll Skanalen claimed.

Luton Town is considering English defenders Tom Holmes, 23, and Nelson Abbey, 20 from League One club, Reading, according to Mail.

Malang Sarr, a 24-year-old French defender for Chelsea, is a target for Al-Ettifaq during the January transfer window, according to the club’s manager Steven Gerrard.