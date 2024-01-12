Schools, Banks, Others Shut As Supreme Court Decides Kano Governor

Kano State citizens, particularly in the capital, are in anxiety as they anticipate the Supreme Court ruling on the Kano Governorship election today.

According to reports, financial institutions and schools are shut in anticipation of the violence that may erupt after the verdict.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a ruling that would determine if the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) at the 2023 governorship election in Kano, Abba Yusuf, will continue in his role as state governor.

The embattled Governor is seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court that will overturn the ruling of the Kano Election tribunal and the Court of Appeal that sacked him and declared the candidate of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship poll.

However, the highly anticipated ruling has created a noticeable sense of unease in the city due to audible indications of unrest prompted by statements made by APC and NNPP members.

Due to increased tension and security risks, private schools in the city have already halted their regular operations. Our reporter has received communications from private schools verifying the closure of schools on Friday, even though the government has not yet declared the shutdown.

Naija News recalls that the state’s Police Command has, however guaranteed the safety of people and property both during and after the ruling.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Gumel, told reporters at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Thursday that the state’s security apparatus had put in place measures to preserve peace and serenity.

The police chief allayed residents’ concerns and asked them to go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment or molestation.