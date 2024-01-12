Sanusi Leads Juma’at Prayers At Lagos Mosque (Photos)

Former Emir of Kano, His Highness Lamido Mohammed Sanusi II, has led the Juma’at prayers at Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque in Alausa, Ikeja.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his entourage were earlier received by the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamazt and some government officials.

Naija News understand that Sanusi was at the mosque in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

See the pictures below.

A popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas, has lost her mother.

Naija News reports that the thespian announced the demise in a post via Instagram on Friday.

Bimbo uploaded a photo of a burning candle and wrote in the caption “Rest in peace mother”.

In the picture, she also wrote that her mother was taken too soon from her but she failed to give details of the circumstances that led to the death.

Some of her colleagues and fans stormed the comment section with condolence messages for the actress.