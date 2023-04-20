There Is No Law Against This – Sanusi’s Son Reacts As Lagos Police Arrest Model For Defrauding German

Ashraf Sanusi, son of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has reacted to the arrest of 21-years-old model, Atuonah Chioma.

The model was apprehended and paraded in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a German man of $220,000 after failing to keep her promise of marrying him.

According to the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, the suspect lured the victim on Instagram, feigning romantic intentions towards him and collected his money under the pretext that she was going to marry him but failed to do so.

During the interrogation, Atuonah confirmed she collected the money and used part of it to buy a 2-Bedroom Terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II, while some of the funds were sent to support her mother’s business and to pay medical bills of her father.

Reacting to the story, Ashraf said what Chioma did was wrong but not illegal as the German man willingly gave her the money.

He wrote, “There is not always a law for immorality. Again what she did is very wrong but they are not legally allowed to arrest her because she promised someone and didn’t do it.

“And they are not allowed to reverse the money as it was given willingly even though the person was expecting something else.”