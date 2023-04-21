Lamido Sanusi’s Son Loses Best Friends On Sallah Day (Photos)

A son of the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, Ashraf Sanusi has announced the death of his three best friends.

Naija News reports that Ashraf, via the microblogging platform, Twitter on Friday disclosed that his friends died today, 21st April (Sallah Day), after greeting their parents.

He added that rumours about his own death are untrue.

He said, “As’salamualaikum. It is with a heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to my best friends Mahmud Abdullahi bayero, Amir Abba and Nasir Kamil (mudeey).

“There have been rumours circulating that I have also died. Please pray for them. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

“If they owe any of you money, or have wronged you in anyway please contact me I will settle it. If you can forgive them then please forgive them. If you can give charity for them please do.”

Sanusi did not state the cause of their deaths but prayed that God would help him and others “save this country.”

“But this is the will of God. And He knows best. May God provide them the best resting place. In Shaa Allah we will do all we can for them and to save this country.

“In Shaa Allah they are already smiling. Please send love to them in prayers. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” he said.

Sanusi, who has been very vocal about national issues on Twitter, said he had deactivated his other social media accounts.

“Subhanallah they died on Eid on a Friday after greeting their parents. Subhanallah,” he added.

See photos of the deceased’s below;