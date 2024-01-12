Mother Of Popular Nollywood Actress Is Dead

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas, has lost her mother.

Naija News reports that the thespian announced the demise in a post via Instagram on Friday.

Bimbo uploaded a photo of a burning candle and wrote in the caption “Rest in peace mother”.

In the picture, she also wrote that her mother was taken too soon from her but she failed to give details of the circumstances that led to the death.

Some of her colleagues and fans stormed the comment section with condolence messages for the actress.

In other news, veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has debunked reports making the rounds online about her demise.

Naija News reported that the movie star left many of her followers confused and scared after sharing a cryptic social media post.

Ngozi shared a dark image with candlelight at the centre, stating that someone had died but failed to disclose the identity of the person.

However, rumours made rounds online that the thespian had died and it was her son who made the social media post.

Reacting, Ngozi Ezeonu, in a video shared on her Instagram page, said she is “alive and healthy” and people should stop peddling fake news about her death.

According to her, the previous post in which she posted a candle was a tribute to a friend she recently lost.