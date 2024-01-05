‘A Rare Gem Is Gone’ – Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Spills

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has left many of her followers confused and sacred after sharing a cryptic social media post.

Naija News reports that the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a dark image with candlelight at the centre.

In her caption, Ngozi said someone had died but failed to disclose the identity of the person.

She wrote, “A rare gem is gone.”

Many of her followers expressed concern for her, while others claimed it could be a Nollywood star.

@realsusanpeters wrote: “My condolences”

@baklikisfolashade wrote: “Rip to who ever it’s”

@blessmyworld wrote: “I done checked this comment section tire abeg make una know stress me oooo, kindly state the person name”

@openspeaker wrote: “Since this 1 of 2024, the way you ppl post is alarming …. You ppl Belike .. complete the statement ………. Can’t you just say the name of the person”

@ijeleeznwayi wrote: “Which kind of thing be this,so who are we thinking of an ?”

@ofuobiamaka wrote: “Lord abeg this year is too early to start experiencing death oo,three nollywood movie legends are on the sick bed zack orji,John Okafor and Amechi Muonagor Haa God have mercy”

@kingkaka wrote: “My mind dey tell me say na one APC jagaban supporter wey get white beards”

Story continues below advertisement

@sweetbabii wrote: “Take heart Mami”