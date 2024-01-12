More Details About Lagos Banker Who Committed Suicide Emerge

More details about the banker who committed suicide in the restroom at her workplace after consuming insecticide have emerged.

Naija News reports that 32-year-old Amarachi Ugochukwu was found dead on Monday, January 8 2023, within the premises of a bank in Ikorodu where she worked.

Recall that the deceased made her way into the restroom, where she was said to have drunk the insecticide, unknown to her colleagues.

A suicide note was found beside her body, in which she complained about the economic hardship in the country.

The suicide note reads, “Nothing is working in my life. My figures are low. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore.”

Ugochukwu apologised to her parents and other members of her family in the suicide note.

However, a Facebook user, Folusho Adebisi, has claimed in a post that the late female banker combined multiple jobs to survive.

While describing her as friendly and hardworking, Adebisi wrote that aside from her banking job, the deceased also engaged in shoemaking.

He recalled how she patronised his son, Tiwalade’s footwear business and how he had personally met her on a few occasions.

He wrote, “Tiwalade, my son, woke me up this morning to the terrible news trending online about a young lady, Amarachi Ugochukwu, a banker committing suicide. Amarachi was a friend of Tiwalade and a customer of his business, Donetsk Footwear Limited. I had met Amarachi on a few occasions when she came for deliveries at Donetsk Footwear during the festivities.

“Amarachi was a young lady, friendly, amiable and hardworking, a lady cobbler that combined her stressful job of a banker with another stressful business of shoemaking and marketing. I read she left a suicide note complaining of a hard life, hard economy etc.”