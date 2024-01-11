Lagos Banker Commits Suicide Inside Bank Premises

A marketing staff of a bank in Lagos State, identified as Amarachi Ugochukwu, has reportedly committed suicide.

Naija News learnt that Amarachi was found dead inside the staff toilet of the bank in the Ikorodu area of the state on Monday, January 8.

A police source who spoke to LIB said Amarachi got many of her colleagues worried when her phone was ringing endlessly on her table without answering, and they began to search for her.

The deceased lifeless body was found in one of the staff toilets after it was forcefully opened.

The bank manager who reported the incident to the police said a bottle of an insecticide was found alongside Amarachi’s corpse, which she reportedly gulped to take her life.

Also found beside her was a suicide note where she lamented about how bad her life had been and the worse situation of the economy.

A doctor was called in and confirmed her death.

Police detectives arrived at the scene and moved the corpse to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where an autopsy is expected to be carried out on her remains.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Kano indigene, Yusuf Haruna, has been ordered by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano to be remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing an Imam to death.

Naija News reported earlier that Haruna was apprehended for allegedly stabbing 45-year-old Imam Sani Mohammed to death.

The resident of Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, who is also known as Lagwatsani, allegedly stabbed the cleric in the back with a sharp knife while he was performing ablution.

It was gathered that the Imam had previously warned Yusuf and his gang to stop smoking Indian hemp near the mosque premises.

However, Haruna allegedly attacked the Imam, who suffered a severe injury and was taken to Murtala Muhammed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.