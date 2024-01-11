Police Confirm Kidnap Of Over 30 Nigerians On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Take Action

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed the kidnap of over 30 people on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Media reports had earlier detailed that no fewer than 30 travellers were on Sunday kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Corroborating the report, former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, said a group of terrorists on Sunday blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and abducted scores of passengers.

However, confirming the development in a tweet on Thursday, Adejobi disclosed that the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, had taken action to see that the kidnapped victims were rescued.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman detailed that the Police boss had ordered the DIG Operations, Ayuba Edeh to deploy men and assets strategically to the region.

“We are aware of the present security situation along the Abuja Kaduna Expressway and in some adjoining communities in the region. We wish to confirm that the IGP has acted on this. He has ordered the DIG Operations, DIG Ayuba Edeh, to deploy men and assets strategically to this region. More info about this will be communicated,” Adejobi wrote.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old farmer, identified as Pa Adeife Ifelaja, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State.

Ifelaja, an elder at a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Ijebu Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government, was kidnapped in December.

According to Daily Trust, Ifelaja was abducted at his residence in Ijebu Igbo on the night of December 31 while preparing to go for the Crossover service.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers have reached out to the family and demanded a N50 million ransom.