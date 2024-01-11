‘I’m Unable To Sleep, Femi Falana, Wunmi Are Threatening To Kill Me’ – Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, are threatening to kill him.

Naija News reports that Joseph, who had been at loggerheads with Wunmi over the paternity of her child, Liam and Mohbad’s properties, made this known during a recent interview with Max FM.

He claimed he cannot sleep and lives in fear over the threats to his life.

According to him, there is a voice call evidence of Wunmi threatening to kill him and Femi Falana is aware of the issue.

He said, “I need justice for my son and want people to support me. This delay of autopsy report and other things can result to denial. I don’t trust anyone right now. Even with the threats [Femi] Falana and his client [my daughter-in-law] used to threatening me, I’m unable to sleep. I need help. And I want people to support me because the autopsy is going to be done by private facility.

“Another thing is that I don’t know where to live now because of the threats. Yesterday, when I heard a knock on my gate, I was scared that it maybe the people Wunmi said they want to come and kill me. And Falana is still on her side.

“She called me to threatening me when I was at the mountain with a strange line. She said she can kill me. And I recorded the call. Falana is aware of this. Upon all that, he is still standing by her side. He is even preventing people from helping me. People that are saying the truth, he wants to silent them. He wants to manipulate because of money. And we are from the same Ekiti State.”