I Found Mohbad’s Body Embalmed By Staircase – Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as MohBad, has made a distressing revelation about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

In a statement released on Thursday, Aloba disclosed that he found his son’s body dumped by the stairs when he arrived at the deceased’s home on the day of his death.

The grieving father is calling for the police to intensify their investigation into the mysterious and untimely death of his son.

​He said, “When I got to my son’s house, I met a very large number of people as if a special event was going on, I didn’t even pay any attention to the crowd I saw in the house. I went straight into his apartment after seeing lots of people in the house, I knew something had happened to me, even as no one told me anything.

“I went straight upstairs to his room where we used to talk as father and son, I saw no one in that room but a duvet-cloth that was stained with much blood, if not God that has never put me to shame, he made Mohbad’s aunt to also see the cloth and she was able to come public and affirm to that horrible scene.

“All these never signify to my mind that my son was no more and while I left the room, my attention was called to where my son, Mohbad, was laid by the staircase lifeless after he had been cleaned up, dressed and embalmed locally blocking his nostrils and ears with heavy cotton wool.

“It was after seeing the lifeless body of my son Mohbad, that I started looking around to see different faces including Mohbad’s lawyer. There I was then asked what I wanted to do with the body while standing like a fresh madman.”

While calling for the probe of those who were with him between the last 72 and 48 hours before his death, he said looking elsewhere would amount to scratching the issue on the surface.

He also expressed disappointment in the government authorities for failing to take action at the early stage of the incident.

According to him, the deceased’s home also ought to have been cordoned as the crime scene shortly after he died.

He added, “The death of Mohbad happened in his house, he died at home and looking elsewhere if the first point of concentration is not the house could be that we are just addressing such an important issue on the peripheral.

“I expected everyone in that house to be thoroughly questioned to get to the root of the matter, even if Mohbad’s mother has been manipulated to believing a wrong narrative, everyone that was with Mohbad 48 to 72 hours before his death must be investigated, to the extent that the house should have been condoled as the crime scene and thorough investigation should have taken place immediately Mohbad’s death was made public.

“But to my utmost disappointment, the state government did nothing when the matter was fresh, and the Nigeria Police also did nothing, until the public rose to ask that they needed to know the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hereby use this opportunity to call on the government, the Nigeria Police, all human rights activists and the general public to please get more serious in unravelling the cause of Mohbad’s death and the perpetrator(s) be brought to book so that Nigerians, within, in diaspora and the entire world can have renewed trust and confidence in the Nigerian system.”