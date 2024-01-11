Gunmen Attack Village In Katsina, Kill 9

Gunmen have attacked a village at Kuka Babangida, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits reportedly killed no fewer than nine residents including the village head, Idris Haruna.

The chairman of the LG council, Bashir Sabiu, confirmed the incident, alongside the spokesman for the Katsina police command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu.

Naija News understands that the bandits attacked the village a few minutes before midnight and operated till around 1:30 am on Thursday.

Villagers said the bandits took time to go from house to house in search of valuables, including money.

Sources who spoke to the Punch disclosed that the bandits killed the village head, his four children, and four others in the process.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security, Nasiru Muazu who spoke on the incident through his spokesman, Hassan Dan-Alli, said, “The state is committed to the protection of lives and property of people of the state. We shall not relent in our efforts to ensure that our people are safe wherever they are.”

Naija News reports that last Friday morning, bandits had also killed no fewer than six traders who were on their way to a local market at Yantumaki in the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The traders, who were travelling from Maidabino, were attacked just a few kilometres from the market.