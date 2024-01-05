JUST IN: Six Killed As Terrorists Attack Friday Market Traders In Katsina

A tragic incident occurred in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, resulting in the loss of lives for six traders, Naija News learnt.

These traders were reportedly en route from Maidabino village to Yantumaki, both villages situated within the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state, but were unfortunately attacked by terrorists.

The victims were determined to participate in a weekly market in the communities before they met their untimely death at the hands of the suspected bandits.

According to The PUNCH, residents confirmed that the traders typically travel in convoys due to the prevailing security situation in the council. Unfortunately, the convoy of vehicles carrying the traders encountered a group of bandits shortly before reaching Yantumaki.

These bandits emerged unexpectedly from a nearby forest, firing at the vehicles.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “It was early in the morning, and the traders were close to Yantumaki when the bandits appeared from a forest and occupied the highway.

“The bandits were just shooting at the convoy of the vehicles. By the time, the security operatives, including the troops and the police, moved to the scene, six traders had been killed.

“We are yet to know whether the bandits abducted any of the traders.”

When contacted, the spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident, to journalists, saying, “The incident occurred, but I don’t have details yet, you can call me back later for details.”