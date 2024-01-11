Court Remands Fake Doctor For Allegedly Drowning Day-Old-Baby In Oyo

An Ibadan Family Court in Iyaganku has jailed a 50-year-old phony doctor, Olarewaju Oludele, for allegedly causing the death of a baby boy.

Naija News reports that Oludele, the fake doctor, was remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre, for drowning the baby at a canal.

The magistrate, Mrs. O. O. Ogunkanmi, who forwarded the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal counsel, rejected Oludele’s lack of jurisdiction plea.

Oludele was charged with three counts of impersonation, kidnapping, and murder by the police.

The court was previously told by the prosecutor, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, that Oludele committed the crime on December 28, 2023, at His Mercy Hospital in Akinyele, Ibadan.

She claimed that the fake doctor had taken the newborn kid from his mother in the hospital and drowned him in a canal without getting her permission.

Additionally, Adedeji testified in court that Oludele had misrepresented himself to the mother as a medical professional in order to deceive both her and other members of the public.

She claimed that the offenses violated Oyo State’s 2000 Criminal Codes, which carried penalties of three years in jail for impersonation, fourteen years for kidnapping, and death penalty for murder.

Story continues below advertisement

She however adjourned the matter till March 4 for mention.