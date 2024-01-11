Corruption: Nigeria Has A Perception Challenge – Ben Bruce Laments

Amid the ongoing corruption allegation rocking the President Bola Tinubu led government, former Bayelsa senator, Ben Murray Bruce has revealed that Nigeria has a perception challenge.

Making this revelation in a tweet via his official X account on Thursday, the former Bayelsa senator revealed that there was a problem with the way we see ourselves as Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker called for the need to introduce a mind changing program to counter every negative thoughts of Nigeria in the mind of Nigerians.

He further tasked the federal government to fund the National Orientation Agency to enable them steer the country in the direction it needs.

Ben Bruce said, “Nigeria has a perception challenge. How we see ourselves is an issue. How others see us is also not ideal. And to fix that, we need to change our perception of ourselves. The last time this was done effectively was under Jerry Gana’s MAMSER.

“We need that mind changing program back. We must counter every negative thought about Nigeria in the minds of Nigerians with positive, patriotic, enlightening and wholesome thinking.

“This is where the National Orientation Agency comes in. Let’s fund them and set them in the direction this country needs them to go. Because, without that, I fear we may not grow. A well funded and led NOA will create a mental shift that will lead to an economic, social and moral revival in Nigeria.”